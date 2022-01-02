News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mapped: Covid cases continue to soar across Suffolk and North Essex

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:07 AM January 2, 2022
Updated: 11:13 AM January 2, 2022
The latest data show Covid rates are continuing to rise across Suffolk and north Essex.

The latest data show Covid rates are continuing to rise across Suffolk and north Essex.

Hundreds of Covid cases have been reported in a seven day period in more than 30 areas of Suffolk and Essex, as the regions continue to experience an increase in confirmed positive cases.

The highest recorded number of cases was in the Mile End and Braiswick area of Colchester with 300 cases in seven days. 

Cases were also high in parts of Ipswich, Oulton and Great Cornard.

Government figures, for the week up to December 27, have been broken down into postcodes called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA).

In Suffolk, the area with the highest infection rate is Priory Heath, on the south eastern side of Ipswich, where cases of covid have reached 1,647.2 per 100,000. 

Priory Heath saw 147 cases of Covid in a week. 

The most new Covid cases in seven days in Ipswich were reported in Ipswich Central with 161 followed by the Gipping and Chantry Park area of the town with 153.

The data shows that the area in the region with the highest seven-day infection rate is North Witham, in Essex where 2,430.8 covid cases were reported per 100,000 people.

This was after 224 cases of Covid were confirmed in the area.

The case rate in the Abbeyfield, and Mile End & Braiswick MSOA's in Colchester is also very high, at 1953.3 and 1,915.5 per 100,000 respectively after re. 

Elsewhere in the region Oulton and North Sudbury and Long Melford reported 1595.4 and 1587.3 new infections per 100,000 after 125 and 97 cases respectively. 

There are a number of postcodes where the infection rate is far below 1,000 cases per 100,000 having seen fewer than 50 new cases in seven days.

The place with the lowest infection rate is Ixworth, Honnington and Barnham, north of Bury St Edmunds, where there are 506.1 cases per 100,000. 

The lowest infection rate in the seven days to December 20 was Beccles with an infection rate of 350 and Lakenheath at 390 cases per 100,000. 

