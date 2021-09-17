News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Number of people in hospital with Covid falls in Suffolk and north Essex

Angus Williams

Published: 12:09 PM September 17, 2021   
File photo dated 20/10/20 of staff on a hospital ward. The NHS is as stretched now as it was at the

The number of people with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals has fallen in the past week - Credit: PA

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex has fallen, as infection rates continue to climb in some parts of the region.

According to the latest government data, there were 56 people with the virus in the region's hospitals as of September 14. This is down compared to September 7, when 70 people with the virus were being cared for.

The majority of Covid-19 patients in the region were being cared for by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT). 

As of September 14, ESNEFT were treating 43 coronavirus patients — compared to 55 the week before. According to the most recent data, four of the Covid patients in ESNEFT's care were on ventilators.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has reported 12 patients in its care — down from 15 the week before. Only one of these West Suffolk patients is on a ventilator.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which runs mental health services in the county, is currently caring for one Covid positive patient.

