Mapped: The Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood

The latest data show Covid rates are continuing to rise across Suffolk and north Essex. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Covid cases are continuing to rise across Suffolk and north Essex, with data showing case rates are particularly bad in Colchester and Bury St Edmunds.

Government figures, for the week up to December 13, have been broken down into postcodes called Middle-layer Super Output Areas.

The data shows the postcode area with the highest seven-day infection rate in the region is Mile End & Braiswick in Colchester where it has reached 1,194 per 100,000 people.

In Suffolk, the highest case rate can be found in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds. There the case rate per 100,000 people is 1,048.6.

The two neighbourhoods with the lowest Covid rates are Lakenheath in west Suffolk — where there are just 175.2 cases per 100,000 people — and Panfield, Finchingfield & Bardfield in Braintree, Essex, where there are 202.4 cases per 100,000.

These increasing figures come as the government is reportedly debating tougher restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.