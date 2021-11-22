News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:08 AM November 22, 2021
It is now the norm to see people in face coverings around the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The latest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed — with the most cases reported in Bury St Edmunds and Colchester.

Government data has been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each have an average population of 8,000.

In the most recent figures, for the week up to November 16, Coggeshall and Kelvedon near Colchester had the highest infection rate in the region at 950.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The neighbourhood with the second-highest rate was Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds at 922.3.

Ipswich's infection rates have started to fall after previously being the highest in England in October, with Priory Heath having the highest figure in the town at 593.9.

