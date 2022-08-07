News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Mapped: The latest Covid rates in every Suffolk neighbourhood revealed

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM August 7, 2022
Which Covid tier will Suffolk be in? What the data tells us Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Covid rates in Suffolk have been revealed in the latest government data (file photo) - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Latest data has revealed a neighbourhood in north Suffolk has the county's highest Covid rate as case numbers start to fall.

Government data has broken down Suffolk into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each have an average population of 8,000.

In data for the week up to July 29, Eye, Palgrave & Occold in the north of the county had Suffolk's highest infection rate with 270.7 cases per 100,000 people.

But this was a significant decrease from the week up to July 25, when the neighbourhood with the highest rate – Trimley & Kirton near Felixstowe – reported 638.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Rates in Ipswich are lower when compared with the rest of Suffolk, though Belstead Hills' rate of 248.6 cases per 100,000 people was among the highest in the county.

The overall figures may be skewed by the lack of free public testing, which ended in April this year.

