Boost in vaccine numbers for young people seen in the region

Published: 7:00 PM August 12, 2021

The latest number of Covid vaccines administered in Suffolk and north east Essex has been revealed by the NHS - Credit: PA

A third of young people in the region have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – as more than 70% nationally have received their first jab.

The latest figures, released by the NHS, show 33.6% of people aged between 18 and 29 are now fully vaccinated in Suffolk and north east Essex as of August 8 – up from 26.8% the week before.

In total, 44,585 young people have received both jabs in the region, while the number who have received a single dose stands at 97,354, or 73.3%.

The highest fully-vaccinated age cohort in the region is the 70 to 79 bracket, with 99.8%, or 105,367 people, having received both jabs.

Walk-in Covid vaccines are available across Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

In terms of local authorities, 80,512 people in Ipswich had received their second dose as of August 11, while the Mid Suffolk figure stands at 69,967.

In Babergh, 62,064 people are fully vaccinated, compared to 174,869 in East Suffolk and 104,945 in West Suffolk.

In England as a whole, more than 70% of young people have now received their first vaccine dose, with 5,940,038 of people aged between 18 and 29 having one jab so far.

In terms of both doses, the national figure is slightly below our region at 32.4% – equating to 2,683,434 people.

Health secretary Sajid Javid - Credit: PA

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the figure is "fantastic".

He said: "The vaccines are already making a big difference for this age group and are building a wall of defence against Covid-19 which is allowing us to safely live with this virus.

“Vaccines can prevent you from catching the virus or passing it on to your friends and family, and reduce the severity of the symptoms if you do catch it.

”Having both doses of the vaccine will also help you get back to doing the things you love, such as going on holiday and enjoying nightclubs. Please come forward for your jabs if you haven’t already.”

The latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University shows vaccines have saved around 84,600 lives across the country and prevented 66,900 hospitalisations up to August 6.