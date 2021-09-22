Covid infection rates fall across all of Suffolk's districts

Published: 1:05 PM September 22, 2021

All five of Suffolk districts have reported a fall in Covid infection rate - Credit: Archant

All five of Suffolk's districts have reported a drop in Covid infection rate in the last week, according to latest data.

Figures released by the government for the week up to September 17 have revealed East Suffolk's seven-day rate is the highest in the county at 253.6 cases per 100,000 people.

East Suffolk's rate was closely followed by Ipswich's figure of 252.2, with Mid Suffolk's the third highest at 209.8.

West Suffolk's infection rate was 206.4, while Babergh's was 195.2.

The data revealed all of the five districts that make up Suffolk had seen a fall in infection rate when compared with the figures from the week before.

Earlier in September, the Covid rate rose across all of Suffolk's districts in line with the average for England.

The number of people being treated for Covid has fallen in Suffolk and north Essex's hospitals, with government data stating there were 56 patients as of September 14.