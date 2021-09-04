Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?
New government data has pinpointed the neighbourhoods of Suffolk with the highest coronavirus levels.
According to data covering the period up to August 29, North Newmarket, Studland and Exning has the highest Covid rate in the county.
The locality recorded 43 new cases in a week, taking it to 479.6 cases per 100,000 people.
The area with the second highest rate was Howard Estate and Northgate in Bury St Edmunds. The area had a Covid rate of 448.1 cases per 100,000 people and recorded 32 new cases in seven days.
Gunton West in Lowestoft has the third highest rate in the county, recording 34 new positive results which took it to 417.1 cases per 100,000.
Fressingfield, Laxfield and Worlingworth recorded the lowest case rate in the county. The north Suffolk villages reported just four new cases, and had a case rate per 100,000 people of just 51.9.
