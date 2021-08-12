Region sees small decline in hospital patients with Covid-19

Published: 7:00 PM August 12, 2021

Suffolk and north Essex has seen a small decline in hospitalised Covid-19 patients - Credit: Archant

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have seen a very small decrease in the number of patients suffering from Covid-19.

The latest figures, released by NHS England, show the number of beds occupied by Covid patients at the region's hospitals is down by 6%.

That figure equates to three less beds being occupied as of August 10, when 47 patients were being treated for the virus, compared to 50 the week before.

The majority of those patients are being treated at either Ipswich or Colchester hospitals, with the trust in charge (East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust) caring for 40 patients on August 10, down from 43.

The figure at West Suffolk Hospital remained the same, with seven people being treated for the virus on both August 3 and August 10.

In terms of the number of patients requiring mechanical ventilation, the region has again seen a very small decrease – with the number reducing by one.

The West Suffolk figure dropped from two to one, while the combined figure for Ipswich and Colchester (ESNEFT) remained the same at seven.

In terms of deaths, ESNEFT recorded two deaths during that week – although official NHS figures for the week are yet to be finalised.

No Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded at West Suffolk Hospital. The last death there was recorded on July 31.

Overall, 1,275 people have died at ESNEFT hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19, while the figure at West Suffolk Hospital stands at 269.



