Suffolk young people get most jabs in region as walk-in vaccine appointments offered

Published: 7:00 PM June 24, 2021

Covid-19 vaccine rates in Suffolk and north Essex remain some of the highest in the country as the counties reveal their confidence in the vaccine - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Young people in Suffolk have been getting Covid-19 jabs at the highest rate in the East of England, figures from the NHS show.

The latest data reveals that 30.5% of 30 to 39-year-olds in the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System area have had both doses up to June 20.

These rates are the highest in the East of England for those age groups with those under 30 being the second highest in the region, at 19%, after Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership, which is administering vaccines in the northeast of Suffolk, on 19.3%.

Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership also were in the top five areas of those aged 16+ who have had both doses on 65.8%, while Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System is on 63.7%.

People aged 50 and over, who are most likely to end up in the hospital from coronavirus, have received both doses at rates of 96.3% in Mid Suffolk, 95.2% in Babergh, 95.1% in East Suffolk, 94.6% in Colchester, 94.2% in Tendring, 93.4% in West Suffolk, 92.3% in Braintree, 92.3% and 92.1% in Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

Rates of coronavirus cases though are also increasing with Ipswich experiencing a 242.9% increase as of June 19 compared to the previous seven days.

But East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which manages Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals, reports there are only three people in hospital with no new admissions in the three days before June 20. West Suffolk NHS Trust has no patients and no new admissions since June 14, according to the latest figures.

Stuart Keeble is director of Suffolk Public Health - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Suffolk County Council public health director Stuart Keeble said: "The encouraging aspect of this is there have been no or very little increase in hospital admissions or deaths, mainly due to the protection provided by the increasing vaccination coverage across the country and the county."

To push the take-up even further the NHS is getting a bus to tour the counties, offerring on-spot vaccines for over 18-year-olds.

The modified bus will visit Suffolk communities with low Covid vaccine uptake rates - Credit: NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “For a list of locations, and for accurate, up-to-date information about the vaccination, visit www.sneevaccine.org.uk

“Each and every one of us must do all we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the wider community and it’s vital to remember that we are not safe until will we have been vaccinated.”

Government data up to June 23 shows that of the 75,564,430 jabs given in the UK so far, 43,656,327 were first doses – a rise of 207,647 on the previous day.

Some 31,908,103 were second doses, an increase of 167,988.