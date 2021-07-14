'Extremely busy' dentist plans to expand into Grade II house and hire three new staff

Published: 7:30 AM July 14, 2021

Lavenham Dental Practice at 5 Church Street, Lavenham hopes to expand into 6 Church Street - Credit: Google Street View

Lavenham Dental Practice is hoping to expand into the next-door Grade II listed building.

The dental practice is asking Babergh District Council if they can turn the late 19th Century red brick semi-detached buildings on Church Street into one dentist at numbers 5 and 6.

As part of this planned work, it's hoped to create new openings in the adjoining wall, insert a new doorway in the existing partition, remove the stairs and partition and reinstate the floor and undertake some plasterwork.

The agent Andrew Brinkley, of Suffolk Building Design Ltd in Sudbury, told the EADT: "They're extremely busy. it's a good opportunity to stay where they are and serve the local community better.

"The dental practice service is upstairs so to have a ground floor would work well for the elderly customers."

As part of the plans, staff would increase from four to seven at the dentist offering pay-as-you-go and budget scheme appointments.

The application was submitted on Wednesday, July 7 and can be found by searching planning.baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk for DC/21/03841.