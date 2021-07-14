News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

'Extremely busy' dentist plans to expand into Grade II house and hire three new staff

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:30 AM July 14, 2021   
Lavenham Dental Practice at 5 Church Street, Lavenham hopes to expand into 6 Church Street

Lavenham Dental Practice at 5 Church Street, Lavenham hopes to expand into 6 Church Street - Credit: Google Street View

Lavenham Dental Practice is hoping to expand into the next-door Grade II listed building. 

The dental practice is asking Babergh District Council if they can turn the late 19th Century red brick semi-detached buildings on Church Street into one dentist at numbers 5 and 6.

As part of this planned work, it's hoped to create new openings in the adjoining wall, insert a new doorway in the existing partition, remove the stairs and partition and reinstate the floor and undertake some plasterwork. 

The agent Andrew Brinkley, of Suffolk Building Design Ltd in Sudbury, told the EADT: "They're extremely busy. it's a good opportunity to stay where they are and serve the local community better. 

"The dental practice service is upstairs so to have a ground floor would work well for the elderly customers." 

You may also want to watch:

As part of the plans, staff would increase from four to seven at the dentist offering pay-as-you-go and budget scheme appointments. 

The application was submitted on Wednesday, July 7 and can be found by searching planning.baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk for DC/21/03841.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw
  2. 2 Bournemouth make a move for Downes
  3. 3 Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife
  1. 4 Long-time Ipswich trialist signs for West Brom
  2. 5 Organic farm shop shuts nine months after opening
  3. 6 Confusing station name could be changed with council money
  4. 7 Suffolk’s first vegan fine-dining restaurant opens  
  5. 8 Pigott will bring on and off-field class to Ipswich Town
  6. 9 Will Suffolk restaurants be keeping Covid rules after July 19?
  7. 10 'More additions to come' - Cook hails new faces and promises more to follow
Lavenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Wednesday evening

Suffolk Live

Torrential downpours and thunderstorms predicted as weather warning issued

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk covid cases: Latest coronavirus infection rates have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROW

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 110 postcode areas reporting a rise in Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Fire yeoman close ipswich

Suffolk Live

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus