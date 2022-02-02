'I think it's scandalous' - town without dentists hosts clinic

Dental patients unable to access treatment due to their town having no NHS practices have called the lack of access "scandalous" and "very sad".

Dental charity Dentaid is offering clinics in Leiston and Bury St Edmunds this week for those with no access to treatment.

The east Suffolk town has been without any form of NHS dental provision since the town's final practice closed earlier in 2021.

David Mower, of Huntingfield Road, Leiston, was visiting the Dentaid clinic to have a filling.

He had not visited a dentist for three years; the last time being when there were two NHS surgeries in the town.

He said: "I think it is absolutely horrendous. I think it is scandalous. Leiston is a growing town and then we have got Sizewell C on top of the growth of Leiston.

"There is just nowhere to go. The closest place, I'm told, is Colchester."

He said he was "sceptical" the £50million pledged by the government last week would make any difference to the situation.

Paul Bailey, of Carr Avenue, Leiston, said he last visited an NHS dentist three and a half years ago and had since visited a private practice Denplan, but it was very expensive.

He said the pandemic had also had an impact.

He added: “It is very sad that we have got to this stage where we have got no dentists in town. You can pay, but it is very expensive.”

Campaign group Toothless in Suffolk has arranged the clinic and earlier this week branded the situation a "national disgrace".

NHS England has announced £5.7m will be allocated to the East of England from the £50m funding pot to secure thousands of additional dental appointments.

The mobile clinic will travel to The Thomas Clarkson Centre in Bury St Edmunds on February 3.