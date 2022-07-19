News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hopes for 'lifechanging' garden space for disabled teen Ronni

Published: 9:00 AM July 19, 2022
Ronni

A loving mum from Hadleigh is raising funds to provide her disabled daughter with a 'lifechanging' accessible garden space. - Credit: Laura Arvanitidou

A loving mum from Hadleigh is raising funds to provide her disabled daughter with a 'lifechanging' accessible garden space.

14-year-old Ronni has CTNNB1, a birth chromosome defect which affects her muscles and causes mobility regression. 

She is one of only 300 people in the world with this condition and is unlikely to ever be able to walk independently.

Ronni

14-year-old Ronni is one of only 300 people in the world with birth chromosome defect CTNNB1. - Credit: Laura Arvanitidou

Ronni was diagnosed in February and uses electric and manual wheelchairs, a walking frame and wears splints on her legs.

Therefore, movement is of the utmost importance in order to halt the regression of her muscles and preserve Ronni's mobility.

Her mother Laura Arvanitidou said: "Ronni loves spending time at home being a typical teenager, but adores the outdoors. Having her own outside space would be lifechanging for her."

Ronni

Venturing outside of their home can be a challenge as Ronni can't be exposed to loud noises and uncertain environments with large crowds. - Credit: Laura Arvanitidou

Venturing outside of their home can be a challenge as Ronni can't be exposed to loud noises and uncertain environments with large crowds.

Laura added: "I have two other sons, Freddi who is 11 and Jaxon who is five. They are the most caring and kind young men growing up with Ronni, but going out is really difficult."

She is hoping to clear the "clutter" of their current garden and install an in-ground trampoline, sensory walls and levelled out ground with safe, soft flooring.

Ronni

The new garden will aid in boosting Ronni's independence, as she will be able to explore the garden and use the new facilities on her own. - Credit: Laura Arvanitidou

Laura would also like to create a seating area and ensure all play equipment is safe and hardwearing, appropriate for her height and weight.

This will aid in boosting Ronni's independence, as she will be able to explore the garden and use the new facilities on her own.

Laura said: "Our garden is of medium size with several different levels that Ronni can't independently use in either of her wheelchairs or walking frame."

They are hoping to raise £3,000 through Ronni's JustGiving page in order to complete the renovations and give her an outdoor space she can enjoy on her own terms.

Laura added: "Unfortunately, therapists are unable to fully fund the resources and groundwork, but I'm hoping my town full of wonderful people would be willing to do the work for Ronni."

