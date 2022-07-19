Hopes for 'lifechanging' garden space for disabled teen Ronni
- Credit: Laura Arvanitidou
A loving mum from Hadleigh is raising funds to provide her disabled daughter with a 'lifechanging' accessible garden space.
14-year-old Ronni has CTNNB1, a birth chromosome defect which affects her muscles and causes mobility regression.
She is one of only 300 people in the world with this condition and is unlikely to ever be able to walk independently.
Ronni was diagnosed in February and uses electric and manual wheelchairs, a walking frame and wears splints on her legs.
Therefore, movement is of the utmost importance in order to halt the regression of her muscles and preserve Ronni's mobility.
Her mother Laura Arvanitidou said: "Ronni loves spending time at home being a typical teenager, but adores the outdoors. Having her own outside space would be lifechanging for her."
Venturing outside of their home can be a challenge as Ronni can't be exposed to loud noises and uncertain environments with large crowds.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after two motorhomes crash on A14
- 2 What are the UK's hottest days on record?
- 3 Suffolk man leaves more than £100m in will to charity, staff and family
- 4 McKenna outlines his plans for new signing Harness
- 5 5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Suffolk
- 6 A14 reopens after being closed in both directions following 'serious' crash
- 7 'Keep your windows and doors closed': Large fire at recycling centre
- 8 Air ambulance called to 'incident' as two people detained by police
- 9 Firefighters tackling field fire with smoke seen on A14
- 10 Fire crews battle huge blaze that left hundreds of homes without power
Laura added: "I have two other sons, Freddi who is 11 and Jaxon who is five. They are the most caring and kind young men growing up with Ronni, but going out is really difficult."
She is hoping to clear the "clutter" of their current garden and install an in-ground trampoline, sensory walls and levelled out ground with safe, soft flooring.
Laura would also like to create a seating area and ensure all play equipment is safe and hardwearing, appropriate for her height and weight.
This will aid in boosting Ronni's independence, as she will be able to explore the garden and use the new facilities on her own.
Laura said: "Our garden is of medium size with several different levels that Ronni can't independently use in either of her wheelchairs or walking frame."
They are hoping to raise £3,000 through Ronni's JustGiving page in order to complete the renovations and give her an outdoor space she can enjoy on her own terms.
Laura added: "Unfortunately, therapists are unable to fully fund the resources and groundwork, but I'm hoping my town full of wonderful people would be willing to do the work for Ronni."