Lockdown to ease as planned on April 12

Published: 5:21 PM April 5, 2021

The prime minister has confirmed the next stage of lockdown lifting will be on April 12 - when non-essential shops can reopen, and pubs can start serving customers outdoors.

Boris Johnson said he would be visiting a pub on April 12 as he confirmed the next stage of lockdown easing can go ahead.

Addressing a Downing Street press conference on Monday, Boris Johnson said: "The net result of your efforts and of course the vaccine rollout is that I can today confirm that from Monday April 12, we will move to step two of our road map.

"Reopening shops, gyms, zoos, holiday campsites, personal care services like hairdressers and of course beer gardens and outdoor hospitality of all kinds.

"And on Monday 12, I will be going to the pub myself and cautiously but irreversibly raising a pint of beer to my lips."

But he said the difficulties facing countries in Europe illustrated the risks still posed by the pandemic.

Mr Johnson said: "We can't be complacent. We can see the waves of sickness affecting other countries and we have seen how this story goes.

"We still don't know how strong the vaccine shield will be when cases begin to rise, as I'm afraid that they will, and that's why we are saying please get your vaccine - or your second dose - when your turn comes."

He also encouraged people to use free NHS tests as part of the drive to identify cases without symptoms.