East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) are running one of 69 national long Covid treatment centres. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A specialist clinic to help people suffering from the long-term effects of Covid-19 has been set up by a Suffolk NHS trust.

The new long Covid clinic run by East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, will be one of a network of 69 centres set up across the UK.

NHS England says that hundreds of patients are already receiving help from sites across the country that are taking referrals from GPs of people who could be battling lasting effects of coronavirus.

NHS England said patient referrals include those experiencing brain fog, anxiety, depression, breathlessness, fatigue and other debilitating symptoms.

Plans for some 43 clinics were previously announced by NHS England in November, which has provided £10 million for the network.

The health service highlighted that research suggested one in five people with coronavirus develop longer term symptoms.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said: "The NHS is taking practical action to help patients suffering ongoing health issues as a result of coronavirus.

"Bringing expert clinicians together in these clinics will deliver an integrated approach to support patients to access vital rehabilitation, as well as helping develop a greater understanding of long Covid and its debilitating symptoms."

It is not known if the centre is based at Ipswich or Colchester Hospital.

Dr Graham Burns, clinical lead at the long Covid centre at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, said: "In the first wave of the pandemic many people did not recover as quickly as they'd expected.

"We had no idea what long Covid was - the world had never seen Covid-19 before.

"We set up the clinic in Newcastle to support patients, but it has also been invaluable in helping us understand what long Covid is.

"I'm delighted that patients now have places to turn to across the country and, on a national scale, doctors will be able to learn from our collective experience and offer tailored support to patients."