'It saved my life' - Man campaigns for more defibrillators in Sudbury

Published: 4:30 PM July 7, 2021

Andy Read would like to have 21 24/7 defibrillators in Sudbury by the end of 2021 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man who said his life was saved by a defibrillator when he suffered a cardiac arrest is campaigning to get 21 of the heart machines in Sudbury by the end of 2021.

Andy Read, from Sudbury, who received four shocks of a defibrillator when he suffered a cardiac arrest back in August 2018 said he is "lucky to be talking today".

"I cannot remember a thing about it," Mr Read said.

"My wife rang 999 and I was very lucky as a first responder was very close to me.

Andy Read, who suffered a cardiac arrest back in 2018, is campaigning for more defibs in Sudbury and is hoping to get more information shared about how important they are, and where they can be found - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"They managed to rock up within a couple of minutes and I had four shocks of the defibrillator and if it wasn't for that defibrillator and the fantastic work of the East Anglian Air Ambulance I would not be talking today."

Mr Read, who has always been passionate about defibrillators, is now hoping to get more of the life-saving equipment in Sudbury 24/7 with his campaign starting back in 2019 when he realised that there was a lack of 24/7 defibrillators with only two available.

Andy Read said the defibrillator saved his life - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"In 2019 I had a target in my mind to get 20 24/7 defibs by 2020 in Sudbury, Covid came a long and put a halt to the plans, but I hope it will happen by 2021," Mr Read said.

Since he started lobbying for more defibrillators in the town in 2019 there are now 10 pieces of equipment around Sudbury.

After his cardiac arrest 26 of Mr Read's neighbours all pitched in £50 to purchase a defibrillator which has now been fitted on a house down his road on Elizabeth Way.

"It all happened around me," he said.

Andy Read with his neighbours who all pitched in for a defib for their road. L-R Monique Driscoll, Karen Kemp, Andy Read, Maureen Jefferies, Eileen and Roy Snow. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Someone then hosted it on their garage wall and someone who was an electrician installed it."

Mr Read said the incident at the European Championship when footballer Christian Ericksen collapsed brought the need for defibrillators to the fore and hopes now that people understand how important the pieces of kit are.

He wants to have a defibrillator within two minutes of everyone in the market town as it would have a greater impact on the chances of survival if someone was to suffer a cardiac arrest.

The current 10 24/7 defibrillators in Sudbury which are located at: