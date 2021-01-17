Published: 8:33 AM January 17, 2021

The latest data on neighbourhood infection rates in Suffolk and Essex has been released

Coronavirus infection rates vary greatly throughout Suffolk and north Essex - with Clacton, Braintree and Halstead the towns worst affected.

Fresh government data has been released breaking down the infection rates into postcode areas known as Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of around 8,000 people.

The data reveals the number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to January 11.

It also shows how many new cases were identified in each neighbourhood in the same timeframe.

Clacton Central has the highest infection rate in the region, with 128 new cases taking its infection rate up to 1783.0.

The Essex towns of Braintree and Halstead have also reported high rates, as have the villages in between.

Infection rates in Suffolk remain comparatively low, with the Ipswich neighbourhood of Maidenhall, Stoke and Port being the highest in the county at 994.5.