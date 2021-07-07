NHS boss sacked after fake law degree controversy
- Credit: NSFT
An NHS boss who claimed to have a law degree from a university he never graduated from has been sacked.
Mason Fitzgerald had been due to become chief executive of the region's struggling mental health trust, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).
He withdrew his application for chief executive in March.
It came after the BBC revealed that Mr Fitzgerald's LinkedIn profile, NHS board papers and a medical journal wrongly stated that he had a Master of Laws degree (LLM) from the University of Georgia.
In fact, he had never graduated.
Now the East London NHS Foundation Trust, to which he returned after leaving NSFT, has confirmed his dismissal.
A spokesman said: "Following the completion of ELFT's internal disciplinary processes, executive director of planning and performance Mason Fitzgerald has been dismissed.
"The trust will not be issuing any further statements on this matter."
The news comes a day after the NSFT, which has now been in special measures for more than four years, appointed current chief operating officer Stuart Richardson as its new chief executive.
He will take over from the interim boss Dr Adam Morris, who was hired temporarily from Devon-based community interest company Livewell Southwest in May.
The NSFT hired law firm Capsticks to investigate Mr Fitzgerald's qualifications in late February.
Most Read
- 1 'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing
- 2 Ins, outs and likely further business - The state of play at Ipswich Town
- 3 Clubs in League One and Scotland keen as Bishop heads to Ipswich Town exit
- 4 Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront
- 5 Portsmouth CEO says Ipswich, Wigan and Sunderland are 'spending huge money'
- 6 Hopkins Homes loses appeal to remove protective status for bowling green
- 7 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
- 8 Covid infection rates double in parts of Suffolk and north Essex
- 9 Ipswich among 13 sides competing for promotion in 'Championship 2'
- 10 League One rivals Wigan make statement with Wyke signing
Trust bosses said a resulting probe found it had “robust recruitment processes in place,” but it should “strengthen the process” when submitting information in its annual reports.
Its latest annual report stated Mr Fitzgerald had an LLM, as did two recent annual reports of the ELFT.
But an NSFT spokesman said he was clear with them that he did not have a LLM from the University of Georgia when he applied for the deputy chief executive and chief executive posts.
Mr Fitzgerald had been due to take over at the troubled trust in April of this year, replacing retiring former chief Jonathan Warren, who had also joined the trust from ELFT.
NSFT was rated as 'requiring improvement' by the Care Quality Commission at their last inspection in January 2020. It was kept in special measures, having become the first mental health trust in the country to be given this status back in 2015.