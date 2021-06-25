News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Matt Hancock warned of hugging risks 10 days after alleged embrace

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 12:36 PM June 25, 2021    Updated: 12:57 PM June 25, 2021
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP, speaking exclusively to the E

Health Secretary Matt Hancock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock told the public to be "careful" when hugging just 10 days after CCTV appeared to show him kissing and embracing a married colleague.

CCTV footage from May 6 appears to show Mr Hancock kissing aide Gina Coladangelo 10 days before he told the nation to be careful when hugging – and to only do it outside.

He is now facing calls to resign following the kiss which allegedly happened at the headquarters of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Speaking on May 16, he said he planned to hug his parents when the curb on social contact ended the next day, but said he would do it outdoors to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

The married cabinet minister is accused of breaching guidance on social distancing in place until May 17, which said people should keep their distance from anyone not in their household or support bubble. 

Speaking to Sky News on May 16, Mr Hancock said: “We should all be careful, we all know the risks… Of course there are people who have been yearning to have some physical contact.

“You should do that carefully. If you’ve had both jabs more than two weeks ago, that’s much safer.

“We all have a personal responsibility, we all know now the sorts of things that are riskier… I think personal responsibility is an important mantra here because people have been so responsible through the crisis and they’ve really listened and followed the guidance and instructions that the Prime Minister set out, and that’s the approach we should take together.”

eadt news west - graham dines The selection of the West Suffolk Candidate for the Conservative Pa

Matt Hancock pictured with wife Martha in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
  2. 2 Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer
  3. 3 'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly' - Town CEO Ashton on transfers
  1. 4 Town considering move for Birmingham striker Cosgrove
  2. 5 Sam Smith spotted in Suffolk - and could be recording a new album
  3. 6 Police unlock county lines drug dealer's phone with first guess at password
  4. 7 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
  5. 8 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
  6. 9 Rare disease linked to cat food kills Ipswich kitten
  7. 10 Kesgrave shooting: Judge tells jury majority verdict allowed

In 2020, in the early months of the pandemic, Mr Hancock also said government Sage adviser Professor Neil Ferguson had been right to resign after breaking lockdown and social distancing rules to see his married lover.

Professor Ferguson resigned from his position in May last year for breaking rules after his relationship with a married woman came to light.

Mr Hancock said he had been left speechless after learning of the “extraordinary” breach of the rules and that police should consider whether to take further action against Prof Ferguson.

He said Prof Ferguson “took the right decision to resign” as a government adviser after conceding he made an “error of judgment” by allowing a woman to visit him at home.

Asked about police involvement, he told Sky News: “They will take their decisions independently from ministers, that’s quite right, it’s always been like that…

“So I give them their space to make that decision, but I think he took the right decision to resign.”

Matt Hancock
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ormiston Academy Sudbury posted videos to say goodbye to Year 11 and Year 13 students

Video

Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Police at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Suffolk Live | Video

Man dies following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ben Amos and Benjamin Siegrist are both on Ipswich Town's radar this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Siegrist and Amos leading targets as Town step up hunt for new No.1

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Darren Bent has been openly critical of former Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert

Football

'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon