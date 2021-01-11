Coronavirus: UK at 'worst point in this pandemic', says Matt Hancock

Published: 8:02 PM January 11, 2021 Updated: 8:37 PM January 11, 2021

People have been urged more than ever to stick to coronavirus lockdown rules after health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock warned: "We're at the worst point in this pandemic."

At a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancock said the new variant of coronavirus is "highly contagious and it is putting the NHS under very significant pressure".

While he said 2.3million people have been given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, he said: "The NHS, more than ever before, needs everybody to be doing something right now - and that something is to follow the rules.

"I know there has been speculation about more restrictions, and we don't rule out taking further action if it is needed, but it is your actions now that can make a difference.

"Stay at home, and please reduce all social contact that is not absolutely strictly necessary. That's what is needed: act like you have the virus."

Earlier, prime minister Boris Johnson warned that tougher lockdown measures may be needed as he stressed "now is the moment for maximum vigilance".

Chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty has also warned that the country is facing its worst moment in the Covid-19 crisis.