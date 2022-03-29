Melton Wombles get out in sunshine to clean up village

A litter pick collected a bin liner full of rubbish from an area of a village at the weekend.

The Melton Wombles arranged a clean-up around Hall Farm Road in Melton on Saturday morning as part of their regular litter picking events around the area.

Peter James, an organiser of the event, said enough rubbish was collected to fill one bin liner.

Among items found around the area, which included a local school, were cigarette butts and confectionary wrappings, while some tree debris that was blocking a drain was also removed.

The Wombles will be conducting their next litter pick around the Woods Lane area on Wednesday morning, March 30.