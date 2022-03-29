News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Melton Wombles get out in sunshine to clean up village

Dominic Bareham

Published: 10:00 AM March 29, 2022
Peter James, organiser of the Melton Wombles litter pick, collects rubbish

Peter James, organiser of the Melton Wombles litter pick, collects rubbish - Credit: TRANSITION WOODBRIDGE

A litter pick collected a bin liner full of rubbish from an area of a village at the weekend. 

The Melton Wombles arranged a clean-up around Hall Farm Road in Melton on Saturday morning as part of their regular litter picking events around the area. 

Peter James, an organiser of the event, said enough rubbish was collected to fill one bin liner. 

Among items found around the area, which included a local school, were cigarette butts and confectionary wrappings, while some tree debris that was blocking a drain was also removed. 

The Wombles will be conducting their next litter pick around the Woods Lane area on Wednesday morning, March 30. 

