'Incapable of reforming' - NSFT faces further criticism

Pressure is building on a failing mental health trust with yet more voices calling for it to be taken under the government’s control.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust came under fire this month, after 140 doctors signed a letter to its chairman, saying they “lack confidence” in its leadership and calling for “a major change in the operation and performance of the Trust.”

Conservative MPs in Suffolk have already called for immediate changes - with Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, saying the trust is "past the point of no return".

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt believes placing NSFT under special administration in the short term would allow for dramatic changes and a fresh new organisation to be built - and wants a public inquiry held “as soon as possible".

He said: “[The letter signed by 140 doctors] reflects a consistent failing over many years that has changed the culture and capabilities of a trust meant to serve those who need help most.

“We must see a radical change and a future roadmap, with different options to deliver a service residents can rely on.”

Now Labour politicians are also calling for firm action.

In an open letter addressed to secretary of state for health and social care Steve Barclay, Labour Parliamentary candidate for Ipswich Jack Abbott, MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis and Parliamentary candidate for Norwich North Alice Macdonald called for the department to intervene.

They said: “After four failed CQC [care quality commission] inspections and over 1,000 deaths, this institution is simply incapable of reforming itself.

“This is a profound failure of a whole system. Enough is enough – the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) must finally act.

“The buck finally has to stop somewhere, so direct intervention from central Government must be the next step.”

It added: “To be clear, this is not an opportunity for the Government to fragment services and start outsourcing to the lowest bidder – NSFT must not only remain publicly-funded, but publicly-provided too.”

The NSFT has said it “shares” the concerns raised by its medical colleagues.

It said: "We value their views and are committed to working closely with them as we continue to make improvements on behalf of our service users and their families.

"One of our new chief medical officer's top priorities is to engage fully with our medical staff to make sure they are given every opportunity to make a valuable contribution to these improvements."

The NSFT has been approached for comment on the Labour Party letter.