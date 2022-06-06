Money raised for 'hero' taxi driver who suffered aneurysm at the wheel

Kelsey Rogers (far right) and her 'hero' father, Ian Rogers (far left) - Credit: Kelsey Rogers

Almost £3,000 has been raised in support of popular Halesworth taxi driver, Ian 'Ginge' Rogers, after he suffered an aneurysm at the wheel.

The fundraiser, set up by family on May 12, had an initial target of £1,000.

The figure currently stands at £2,785.

Mr Rogers' daughter, Kelsey Rogers, said: "It means the absolute world to all of us to see so many people support dad. We were totally overwhelmed by the amount we've managed to raise for him.

"He can't quite get his head around it yet, but is so thankful to everyone."

Mr Rogers, described by many in the community as a "hero" and "legend", fell ill on April 16.

He was discharged from Ipswich Hospital last week and is now spending time with family in Halesworth.

However, it is expected that Mr Rogers' driving license will be suspended for 12 months, meaning a return to taxi driving anytime soon is off the table.

If you would like to find out more, visit Ian Rogers' donation page here.