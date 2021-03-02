Lack of dentists leads to practice closure
A lack of dentists forced the closure of Leiston's final dental practice - leaving thousands of patients looking elsewhere for treatment.
The mydentist practice will close at the end of April, 12 months since the town's only other dentist, Bupa, closed its doors for good.
The loss of both practices in the space of a year leaves the town's 5,000 residents without a dentist and having to look elsewhere for treatment.
A spokesperson for mydentist said: “In common with a number of dental practices across the country, we have faced difficulties recruiting enough dentists.
"This, alongside increased running costs, has forced us to make the difficult decision to close our practice on High Street in Leiston from April 30.
“Our teams are working hard to complete open courses of treatment while adhering to all Covid-19 safety guidance.
"Patients are being informed of the closure, as well as where they can continue their dental treatment after April 30.”
The reasons behind the practice's closure mirror those behind the closing of the Bupa dentists in the town last year.
Bupa said it too had struggled to recruit dentists in the area and so had little choice but to close the Crown Street practice.