News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Covid mobile testing site opens in Needham Market - but council urges people to book in advance

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 2:13 PM May 22, 2021   
Covid testing in Needham Market, Suffolk

A mobile testing site has opened in Needham Market after three new cases of the Indian variant were identified in the area - Credit: Archant

A mobile coronavirus testing unit has opened in Needham Market after new cases of the variant first identified in India were found in Suffolk. 

The county council said yesterday that four new cases of the Indian variant (B.1.617.2) have been identified, bringing the total to five known cases in Suffolk. 

Three of the new cases have been linked to the Needham Market area, and the council is encouraging residents, who are not showing any Covid-19 symptoms, to take a PCR test to help monitor any potential spread of the disease.

Due to the increase in the Covid variant, Needham Market Football Club has placed a blanket ban on games at its ground over the weekend. 

This means the Suffolk Girls and Women's Football League under 12 and under 13 girls' finals have been postponed. 

A further case of the Indian variant was linked to the Newmarket area while another historic case was linked to Mildenhall. 

The Needham Market testing site opened at 9am today at Mid Suffolk District Council building car park in the High Street and saw a steady stream of people visiting. 

The council stressed today that people must book in advance through the Gov.uk website or by calling 119 after a number of people turned up without appointments. 

Needham Market coronavirus testing site, Suffolk

Three new cases of the Indian variant have been identified in the Needham Market area and the town is now being targeted for testing - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk
  2. 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Championship side pip Blues to sign Rhodes
  3. 3 East Anglia's wealthiest people revealed in the Sunday Times Rich List
  1. 4 Two councillors for Aldeburgh and Leiston resign from East Suffolk Council
  2. 5 Kesgrave shooting: Video footage of attack shown to jury
  3. 6 Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?
  4. 7 Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk
  5. 8 Film crews believed to be filming Downton Abbey movie spotted near Sudbury
  6. 9 Exit Interview: Huws fought hard to win the first battle but couldn't conquer the second
  7. 10 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bradley to snub Blues and sign new Luton deal

There have been 16 cases in Needham Market and surrounding area in the last two weeks, with 71 cases in the whole of Suffolk.

This is at a rate of 143.6 cases per 100,000 population, which is double the case rate of any other Middle layer Super Output Areas (MOSA) in Suffolk.

Across Suffolk, this figure is 13.8 per 100,000, and 16.5 per 100,000 for the East of England.

The targeted testing in Needham Market follows a number of positive cases at Wattisham. 

A British Army spokesman said: "We can confirm that we have had a number of personnel based at Wattisham Flying Station test positive for coronavirus.

"In accordance with government guidelines they are self-isolating and contact tracing procedures have been followed. All military activity is guided by public health protocols on social distancing, hygiene and the use of PPE."

Mobile testing site in Needham Market, Suffolk

The testing site has opened in Needham Market - Credit: Archant

The remaining new case of the variant identified in the Newmarket area is currently being treated as a solitary case, but Public Health Suffolk said it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

The testing site is open from 9am to 6pm from Saturday, May 22 to Saturday, May 29 at Mid Suffolk District Council building car park at 131 High Street, Needham Market, IP6 8DL (access via Hurstlea Road). 



 

Coronavirus
Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Gibbs was reported missing from his home in Layham in September, 2020

'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Hayley Lee of the Bildeston Crown at their new pub The Three Kings in Fornham

Food and Drink

Award-winning chef re-opening Suffolk pub with ‘proper carvery’  

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Peterborough United's Mohamed Eisa (right) celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game du

'He would get 25 goals in a team like Ipswich' - Posh put Eisa up for sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A143 at Stanton remains closed following the collision

Updated

Motorcyclist dies following collision with lorry on A143

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus