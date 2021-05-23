Covid mobile testing units to remain in Needham Market on Monday
More than 1,000 people were tested for Covid in Needham Market over the weekend after three cases of the Indian variant of the virus were identified in the town.
Two mobile testing units have been set up in the Mid Suffolk District Council building car park in High Street, with people not showing symptoms urged to get PCR tests.
Around 800 tests were carried out on Saturday, while another 500 were done on Sunday.
The testing units will remain in the car park on Monday and people will no longer be required to pre-book an appointment to get tested.
A decision on whether the testing units will remain past Monday will be made in due course.
Suffolk County Council confirmed on Friday that four new cases of the Indian variant of Covid had been identified in the county - three in Needham Market and one in Newmarket.
A previous case had been identified in Mildenhall.
According to government data, there were 17 cases of Covid confirmed in the Needham Market South and Great Blakenham neighbourhood in the seven days up to May 17.
This took the infection rate to 174.4 cases per 100,000 people - the highest figure in Suffolk.
Stuart Keeble, Suffolk's director of public health, urged people in Needham Market to get tested on Monday if possible.
He said: "We have seen around 1,300 people tested over the weekend, which is a great response from the Needham Market community and I thank everyone who is coming forward.
"I understand that people are also ordering PCR test kits to do at home, with their children, which is encouraging to hear.
"I’m pleased to say that from Monday you will no longer need to book an appointment and you may simply turn up at the Needham Market mobile testing unit for your PCR test. This will be helpful for people who were unable to book online, or who work in the town during the week.
"If you are local to, or work in Needham Market, please visit the site this week for your PCR test and help us to understand if the virus is spreading.
"I continue to ask everyone in Suffolk to follow national guidance: hands, face, space, open windows at home if you have visitors, and go for your first or second vaccination appointment when it is offered to you."