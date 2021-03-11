News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

New advanced cardiology service at Ipswich Hospital bringing care closer to home

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM March 11, 2021   
Liz Brill, Kellie Myers, Clare Bailie, Neil Mangrolia and Richard Jones are all part of the new team providing the cardiology service. 

Liz Brill, Kellie Myers, Clare Bailie, Neil Mangrolia and Richard Jones are all part of the new team providing the cardiology service. - Credit: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Cardiac patients in the Ipswich and Colchester areas have been saved from a 120-mile round trip after a new cardiology service has been installed at Ipswich Hospital.  

The new MRI scanner, which will initially cater for around 400 patients a year, is unlike the majority of scanners as it allows specialists to look at detailed moving images of the heart, as well as its vessels and valves.  

The technology, which does not use any radiation, will also allow cardiologists to diagnose numerous heart conditions, find the causes of heart failure, look at how blood travels through the aorta and identify valve disease or scars in the heart muscle.

Clare Bailie, lead cardiac radiographer and Sophie Skinner, cardiac radiographer and the scanner in action. 

Clare Bailie, lead cardiac radiographer and Sophie Skinner, cardiac radiographer and the scanner in action. - Credit: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Neil Mangrolia, consultant cardiologist at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust and service lead, said the new service gives patients a really comprehensive test without the need to travel. 

He added: “The machine uses an electrocardiogram to time the pictures it takes according to the heart trace, which enables you to look at the moving heart in great detail.  

You may also want to watch:

“It has an extremely broad range of applications and can be used to diagnose numerous heart conditions.  

“Initially, the service will cater for around 400 patients a year, although that number will increase as the service develops. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 
  2. 2 Access road to A12 blocked by fallen tree
  3. 3 14-year-old signed by international modelling agency
  1. 4 Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites
  2. 5 'You need transfer windows to try and be successful' - Cook
  3. 6 Boss banned from running firms after shredding accounts and tax evasion
  4. 7 Five Suffolk churches to receive funding for urgent repairs
  5. 8 Strong winds batter region - but Orwell Bridge stays open
  6. 9 Car stolen from front of home
  7. 10 Ipswich shops to be demolished for 15 new homes

“I am very grateful for the hard work undertaken by my colleagues including Clare Bailie, Belinda Ling, Liz Brill, Richard Jones and John Hartley who have been instrumental in the development of this service, despite the difficult circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“In addition to the benefits it will bring to patients, the introduction of this advanced imaging service is also great news for our radiography staff as it gives them an opportunity to use their skills for the diagnosis of heart conditions.” 

The introduction now means that many heart patients will no longer have to make the gruelling 120-mile round trip to Cambridge of Basildon for advanced cardiac imaging.  

Ipswich Hospital
Ipswich News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Minstral the horse was found in a field in Witham with a huge hernia which made rescuers believe she was a cow at first glance.

Horse found so over-bred in Witham rescuers thought she was a cow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Simper in his camping fields along the River Deben. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
corton woods lowestoft

Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus