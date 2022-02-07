News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

New manager shares journey after starting in care aged 17

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 PM February 7, 2022
Amanda Delabruyere

Amanda Delabruyere has over 35 years of experience in care, having worked in the industry since the age of 17. - Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home

A care worker, who has worked in the industry since the age of 17, has risen up the ranks and been appointed as the new manager at a Stowmarket care home.

Amanda Delabruyere has more than 35 years of experience and has worked in direct care and training health and social care students and is now in charge of Chilton Meadows.

Amanda said: “My most precious memories are of looking after people on the front line.

“There is nothing quite like the feeling you get caring for residents. It is so rewarding, and it’s my many roles over the years in the care sector that have really made me appreciate that."

Amanda wants to not only provide the best care for residents at the home but also help her staff to develop their own journeys in the industry. 

She added: “I want to make sure that my team gets the most out of their careers. So I have a real focus on training and development for employees that want it – perhaps due to my background in L&D.

Chilton Meadows care home

Chilton Meadows care home, Stowmarket. - Credit: Google Earth

"I think it’s extremely important to support people’s progression. With the right guidance, this is the perfect industry to build a rewarding career that you’re proud of. I am proof of that; I’ve loved my time in care.

Most Read

  1. 1 How a Suffolk village doubled-up as France for Amazon's The Grand Tour
  2. 2 TV presenter names two Suffolk villages as among England's best
  3. 3 Fallen tree hits cars and leads to road closure near Bury St Edmunds
  1. 4 Ed Sheeran and Olly Murs watch on as Town beat Gillingham 1-0
  2. 5 Former Ipswich midfielder Hyam takes first steps in management
  3. 6 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with highest and lowest Covid rates in Suffolk
  4. 7 North Stander: Four positives to take from an ugly win
  5. 8 Fire crews extinguish 'large' blaze at Ipswich recycling centre
  6. 9 Developers will appeal if mobile homes refused
  7. 10 'Be prepared': Flood alerts and warnings issued for parts of Suffolk coast

“Encouraging people to see how far they can push themselves and their development means the world to me.

"In previous roles, it brought tears to my eyes to see how proud my trainees were of their work and how driven they were to progress their careers.

Amanda believes that above all genuine care for residents is the most important part of working in the industry.

She added: “It’s about what people carry in their heart that matters the most. Everyone who works in a care home is there because they are passionate about helping people live happy and healthy lives.

"I haven’t been at Chilton Meadows very long, but I love it because the team are so warm, welcoming and friendly. It doesn’t feel like coming to work; there is a real family feel here.

"It’s certainly a reflection of the team’s attitude to work. They care so deeply for each resident and always have their best interests at heart.”

Health Care
Stowmarket News
Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The award-winning Weeping Willow in Barrow has been named the 'most Instagrammable' pub in Suffolk

Instagram

Guests arriving by helicopter: Life at Suffolk's 'most Instagrammable' pub

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Castle Community Rooms

Gallery

Community hall that starred in hit BBC TV show demolished

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin about to pull the trigger and fire Town into a 1-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Gillingham | Live

Matchday Recap: Chaplin wins it as Town beat Gills

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A person has been taken to hospital after a car overturned after it hit a bridge in Coddenham

Suffolk Live News

Person taken to hospital after car hits bridge and overturns

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon