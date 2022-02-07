New manager shares journey after starting in care aged 17

Amanda Delabruyere has over 35 years of experience in care, having worked in the industry since the age of 17. - Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home

A care worker, who has worked in the industry since the age of 17, has risen up the ranks and been appointed as the new manager at a Stowmarket care home.

Amanda Delabruyere has more than 35 years of experience and has worked in direct care and training health and social care students and is now in charge of Chilton Meadows.

Amanda said: “My most precious memories are of looking after people on the front line.

“There is nothing quite like the feeling you get caring for residents. It is so rewarding, and it’s my many roles over the years in the care sector that have really made me appreciate that."

Amanda wants to not only provide the best care for residents at the home but also help her staff to develop their own journeys in the industry.

She added: “I want to make sure that my team gets the most out of their careers. So I have a real focus on training and development for employees that want it – perhaps due to my background in L&D.

Chilton Meadows care home, Stowmarket. - Credit: Google Earth

"I think it’s extremely important to support people’s progression. With the right guidance, this is the perfect industry to build a rewarding career that you’re proud of. I am proof of that; I’ve loved my time in care.

“Encouraging people to see how far they can push themselves and their development means the world to me.

"In previous roles, it brought tears to my eyes to see how proud my trainees were of their work and how driven they were to progress their careers.

Amanda believes that above all genuine care for residents is the most important part of working in the industry.

She added: “It’s about what people carry in their heart that matters the most. Everyone who works in a care home is there because they are passionate about helping people live happy and healthy lives.

"I haven’t been at Chilton Meadows very long, but I love it because the team are so warm, welcoming and friendly. It doesn’t feel like coming to work; there is a real family feel here.

"It’s certainly a reflection of the team’s attitude to work. They care so deeply for each resident and always have their best interests at heart.”