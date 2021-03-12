Published: 3:45 PM March 12, 2021

A new mass coronavirus vaccination centre in Suffolk has been opened to the public.

The West Suffolk Council office in Mildenhall is the latest site to open up as a mass vaccination centre in the county.

The site began to see its first patients on Friday, as the NHS looks to focus on patients aged 55 and over.

Patients have started to be vaccinated in Mildenhall today - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We are really pleased that we've opened this site, it's the sixth the Essex Partnership Trust has opened across Suffolk and north east Essex," said Pam Sabine, vaccination director for Suffolk and north east Essex.

"They've all offered patients an additional choice as to where they can receive their vaccination."

One of those receiving their jabs on the site's first day was Malcolm Sobey.

"I was in and out within minutes," said Mr Sobey.

"I didn't feel a thing."

The site also welcomed a new group of volunteers to help keep the centre moving.

Volunteers Cathy Willis and Dee Walton at the vaccination centre in Mildenall - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"The way I see it, nobody's safe until we are all safe," said volunteer Mike Roundtree.

"Getting people through the centre now gives us something to do, gets us out of the house and gets people jabbed."

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “West Suffolk has, with partners, been at the forefront of the response to Covid-19 helping the NHS where we can and delivering key services.

"We are really pleased to be able to play our part in the vaccination programme by providing facilities in our Mildenhall offices.

"We urge anyone who is eligible to have their vaccine and to continue following the hands, face, space guidance to help protect the NHS and save lives."

Patients have been vaccinated throughout the day - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Saturday will see another site open its doors to patients - the Unity Trust Offices in Haverhill.

The new locations join the existing mass vaccination centres which in Suffolk and north Essex which began vaccinating patients from the end of January.

Mildenhall's Covid-19 vaccine centre has opened - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

To date, these include centres at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich, the former Riverwalk School in Bury St Edmunds and Colchester United's Jobserve Community Stadium.

There are also sites in Clacton and Chelmsford.

Dozens of GPs across Suffolk have also been providing vaccines to patients in recent months.