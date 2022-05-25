News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Women urged not to 'risk their health' in new period poverty report

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 11:30 AM May 25, 2022
Home-Start in Suffolk chief executive Tara Spence said the county will benefit from a partnership wi

Home-Start in Suffolk chief executive Tara Spence said the county will benefit from a partnership with Waitrose and John Lewis Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH - Credit: Archant

New survey data suggests one in six people who menstruate in East Anglia have struggled to afford period products in the past year and one in four worry they may not be able to afford them in future.

The East Suffolk Council Period Poverty campaign logo.

East Suffolk Council started their Period Poverty project in 2018 and work closely with businesses, organisations and schools to provide free sanitary products. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk councillor Letitia Smith, cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: "We are saddened to see these figures as no one should ever have to worry about being able to afford these essential items every month, never mind feeling that they have to take drastic actions which can have long-term, or even fatal, health consequences to manage their periods.

"Clearly more work is needed to ensure we don't leave anyone behind and we want to encourage local businesses and organisations to get involved in the Period Poverty project by becoming a hub to make free sanitary products even more accessible in our communities."

Home-Start chief executive Tara Spence said: "When you add the cost of sanitary products into the mix of food, energy and fuel, what do you choose to buy?

The latest findings are concerning, it worries us that women will potentially risk their health and dignity to save money."

Maria Igwebuike, owner of Maria Callisto in her home studio.

Maria Igwebuike, owner of lingerie business, Maria Callisto, has set up the Trinity Project to raise awareness of issues surrounding menstruation - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk-based creator of the Trinity Project, Maria Igwebuike worries about an overall lack of awareness surrounding period poverty and said: "Just because we're not talking about it, doesn't mean it doesn't exist."

In a survey conducted by WaterAid, 2000 British people who menstruate aged 14 to 50 were asked to share their menstruation habits and anxieties.

In East Anglia, one in five respondents said they have worn their pad or tampon longer than is recommended to try to reduce costs, posing a multitude of health risks including Toxic Shock Syndrome.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  2. 2 Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused
  3. 3 Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops
  1. 4 Conveyor belt which carried pig carcases across Suffolk A-road is demolished
  2. 5 15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer
  3. 6 A14 westbound reopens after crash caused 7 miles of delays
  4. 7 Community sadness after death of man who was found in river
  5. 8 Seven players who could leave Ipswich Town this summer
  6. 9 Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road
  7. 10 Ipswich Town's 'true league standing' revealed in new survey

The survey also suggests that one in seven respondents from East Anglia have used makeshift materials, such as loo roll or sponges, to help manage their period.

With the ongoing cost of living crisis, one in seven have relied on services providing free products and one in five think they will cut back on the number of period items they use to save costs.

One in 11 respondents from East Anglia have missed school or work during their period as a result of struggling to afford period products and one in seven said they or their family had made a choice between buying menstruation items or paying for other essentials in the past year.

Health Care
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A happy Kieran McKenna and Sam Morsy at Fleetwood.

Football

Ipswich Town installed as early League One title favourites

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez warms up ahead of the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Man

Football | Expert opinion

14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse Inn near Bury St Edmunds is set to be sold at auction

Pubs

Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon