Fate of new medical centre to be decided this week

An artist's impression of what the new medical centre could look like - Credit: DGA Architects LTD

Plans for a new purpose-built medical centre in Sudbury have been recommended for approval by planning officers.

Babergh District Council's planning committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the proposed 1,900sqm site.

If approved, the centre would see 33 new clinical rooms, consulting and treatment suites, minor operations space, group rooms and counselling areas. There will also be a new 62 space car park and cycle storage.

The project has been commissioned by the Hardwicke House Group Practice and will see three surgeries, Meadow Lane, Stour Street (Hardwicke House) and the Cornard Surgery replaced by the new build.

In a report to the committee, planning officers said: "The proposed development is considered to be an enhancement to the medical infrastructure for residents of Sudbury and the wider area including Great Cornard, providing an up-to-date medical centre which can address current and future population growth, social demographic and changing needs of the community in the area.

"The site is easily accessed by sustainable modes of transport with the bus and railway stations near to the site and the public rights of way network linking different parts of the town to the medical centre.

"Existing employment opportunities will be protected and there is potential for further employment growth at the centre, particularly in skilled jobs."

The Hardwicke House group already operates out of five separate locations, serving around 23,000 people, but have decided that these new premises would allow them to grow in line with the town and its population.

The development will be located in the town centre, replacing an area that is currently used as a lorry park. Babergh district council has already agreed to sell the land for the scheme.

Speaking when the project plan was in its infancy, Dr Jamie Gilmour, project lead for the Hardwicke House, said: "We have had great difficulty in providing the level of medical services we aspire to from our old buildings for a number of years."

"This gives us an amazing opportunity to locate a modern healthcare facility in the centre of Sudbury with parking and transport links."