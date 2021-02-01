Published: 10:30 AM February 1, 2021

New vaccination centres are set to open up in Suffolk and north Essex this week.

It's been confirmed that the former Riverwalk School in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester United's JobServe Community stadium and Clacton Hospital are all set to become large vaccination centres.

They follow Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich which began vaccinations last week.

Tim Waddington, Colchester United's general manager, said: “At the very start of the pandemic we offered the stadium as a venue for whatever it could be used for by the NHS."

"We have supported the NHS by hosting training programmes and COVID-19 testing - we’re delighted to now see vaccinations starting here.”

Nigel Leonard, executive director of Strategy and Transformation at Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), which is coordinating the large vaccination centres across Mid and South Essex and Suffolk and North East Essex, said:

“The opening of these centres will have a huge impact on our ability to accelerate vaccinations to the people of Essex and Suffolk and protect those most at risk as quickly as possible."



“I would like to thank my NHS colleagues, partners and everyone involved for their incredible work and dedication to enable these centres to open as quickly as possible.”