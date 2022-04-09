Mother pays tribute to 'beautiful soul' son as inquest concludes

The inquest took place at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT - Credit: Archant

A young carpenter with "a beautiful soul" took his own life, a coroner has ruled.

Suffolk Coroner's Court heard that 29-year-old Jake Robertson, who had moved to Suffolk from Cornwall to be closer to his brother, was "in a place of deep distress" before his death on September 19, 2021, in Newmarket.

He was found at just after 5am by his girlfriend and pronounced dead at the scene, despite CPR efforts.

His mother said that "to everybody outside Jake seemed happy, outgoing and confident" but added that he experienced a lot of "self-doubt" that had become bigger as he grew older.

Her statement read to court continued: "Like anyone he wanted to find the love of his life and settle down but seemed to pick the wrong partners.

"Jake was such a loving child and so very talented at swimming, golf, carpentry, and an excellent listener to other people's problems - such a very beautiful soul."

She last saw her son for her birthday in the June before his death and described the meeting as "lovely" as he was "spoiling her" as part of the celebrations.

The court was told that Mr Robertson had visited his GP surgery in March 2020, saying he felt low in mood and tearful.

A statement from his GP said Jake had admitted he "confides in nobody", regularly drinking multiple cans of beer during evenings and taking drugs at weekends.

At the time, the GP said he denied having suicidal thoughts and was keen to try counselling - but not keen on antidepressants.

Mr Robertson didn't attend an appointment with the mental health nurse, which was further confirmed by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, who said he'd had no further contact with the services.

Coroner Jacqueline Devonish concluded that on the strength of evidence, Jake Robertson took his own life and recorded a verdict of suicide, passing her condolences to the Robertson family.

