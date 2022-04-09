News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Mother pays tribute to 'beautiful soul' son as inquest concludes

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 8:00 AM April 9, 2022
The inquest took place at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich. Pictur

The inquest took place at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT - Credit: Archant

A young carpenter with "a beautiful soul" took his own life, a coroner has ruled. 

Suffolk Coroner's Court heard that 29-year-old Jake Robertson, who had moved to Suffolk from Cornwall to be closer to his brother, was "in a place of deep distress" before his death on September 19, 2021, in Newmarket. 

He was found at just after 5am by his girlfriend and pronounced dead at the scene, despite CPR efforts. 

His mother said that "to everybody outside Jake seemed happy, outgoing and confident" but added that he experienced a lot of "self-doubt" that had become bigger as he grew older. 

Her statement read to court continued: "Like anyone he wanted to find the love of his life and settle down but seemed to pick the wrong partners.  

"Jake was such a loving child and so very talented at swimming, golf, carpentry, and an excellent listener to other people's problems - such a very beautiful soul." 

She last saw her son for her birthday in the June before his death and described the meeting as "lovely" as he was "spoiling her" as part of the celebrations. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Suffolk settlements named among the best places to live in the East
  2. 2 Six miles of tailbacks on A14 after lorry trailer catches fire
  3. 3 Chestnut opens new pub with 'wow factor' glass dining room
  1. 4 Knife-wielding masked intruders attack people in their own home
  2. 5 Boy, 16, who stabbed man on night out jailed for life for murder
  3. 6 Former breaker's yard to be converted into 'expensive' homes
  4. 7 Fire crew remains at Mellis Common 8 hours after blaze starts
  5. 8 'There will be change... we're playing for our futures' - Burgess on final five
  6. 9 Stansted Airport has joint-worst drop-off fees in the UK
  7. 10 League One's March award winners revealed

The court was told that Mr Robertson had visited his GP surgery in March 2020, saying he felt low in mood and tearful. 

A statement from his GP said Jake had admitted he "confides in nobody", regularly drinking multiple cans of beer during evenings and taking drugs at weekends. 

At the time, the GP said he denied having suicidal thoughts and was keen to try counselling - but not keen on antidepressants. 

Mr Robertson didn't attend an appointment with the mental health nurse, which was further confirmed by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, who said he'd had no further contact with the services. 

Coroner Jacqueline Devonish concluded that on the strength of evidence, Jake Robertson took his own life and recorded a verdict of suicide, passing her condolences to the Robertson family. 

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust's First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.  

You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

Suffolk Coroner's Court
Mental Health
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 08-12-2021 of Manchester United's Charlie Savage warms up for the UEFA Champions Le

Football | Exclusive

Man United teens Savage and Fish train with Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Sweepers have started to clear a path through the deep sand on Felixstowe prom 

Seafront clean-up after high tides cause havoc

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
John Travolta, who has been spotted in Norfolk, is recording a film based on a Suffolk airbase 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A12 is currently closed after a crash

A12 | Updated

All lanes reopened on A12 after six-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon