Hospital becomes centre for Covid patients waiting to return to care homes
- Credit: Archant
Newmarket Hospital has been adapted to become a centre for discharged Covid-19 patients waiting to return to care homes.
The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) asked all local authorities to create "designated settings", where care home residents previously in hospital with a positive Covid-19 test can stay before returning home.
The government says the scheme will "allow people with a Covid-positive test result to be discharged safely from hospitals", adding: "This is to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in care homes and will allow for a focus on the care that people who have contracted Covid-19 need."
As such the West Suffolk Alliance - a group made up of healthcare organisations such as West Suffolk Hospital, the Suffolk GP Federation, Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust and Suffolk County Council - have turned Newmarket Hospital into a designated setting.
"A key focus has been ensuring people are moved out of hospital to an appropriate setting as soon as they are ready to go," a West Suffolk Alliance report said at a recent West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group meeting.
You may also want to watch:
"Newmarket Hospital has been repurposed as a centre for looking after people, who although they do not need hospital treatment, are testing positive for Covid-19 and are unable to return to their normal place of residence for a period.
"This is called a 'designated setting' and provides additional bed capacity.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
- 2 'It's up to Marcus what he does' - Lambert reacts to Sunderland defeat
- 3 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by Wyke goal
- 4 Noise disruption possible as low-flying RAF jets simulate training
- 5 Farm vehicle and power tools worth thousands stolen in break in
- 6 Jack Whomes to be freed after 23 years in jail for 'Essex Boys' murders
- 7 Covid rips through Suffolk care homes again with deaths up 50% in a week
- 8 Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout
- 9 Large drop in coronavirus cases in Ipswich as county cases continue to fall
- 10 'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19
"This work has also meant that people are now able to be cared for closer to their homes, rather than travelling to other setting in the county, which had been the previous option."
The report added that "bridging care has also been increased to support people where there is a gap between leaving hospital and their regular care being reinstated".
It went on to say: "This has been a challenge as homes are sometimes not able to take new residents due to local Covid-19 infections and have been struggling with staffing due to their own teams being unwell."