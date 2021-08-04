Can the NHS survive? Tell us your experiences

Published: 11:00 AM August 4, 2021

Our NHS is facing a huge battle.

Despite heroic efforts form staff, patients are now facing record waiting times for both physical and mental health problems, while many report difficulties getting to see a GP or dentist.

Meanwhile, within the organisation there are staff shortages, stress, and sickness among an exhausted workforce.

All these issues existed before the pandemic but Covid has made them much worse.

That is why this newspaper’s investigations team is taking an in-depth look at what the current crisis means for the future of the NHS and how it can survive in a post-Covid world.

In a series of articles we will analyse the situation across the east of England.

We would love to hear from you about your experiences of getting treatment and working in the health service, both good and bad, during the last 18 months.

You can get in touch with us by filling out the form below, and one of our reporters will follow up your submission.

We look forward to hearing about your experiences.

