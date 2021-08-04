News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Can the NHS survive? Tell us your experiences

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 11:00 AM August 4, 2021   
Can the NHS survive in a post-Covid world

Can the NHS survive in a post-Covid world? We're investigating the current crisis in a special series across Norfolk, Suffolk and north Essex. We're keen to hear your stories - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images/EEAST

Our NHS is facing a huge battle.

Despite heroic efforts form staff, patients are now facing record waiting times for both physical and mental health problems, while many report difficulties getting to see a GP or dentist.

Meanwhile, within the organisation there are staff shortages, stress, and sickness among an exhausted workforce.

All these issues existed before the pandemic but Covid has made them much worse.

That is why this newspaper’s investigations team is taking an in-depth look at what the current crisis means for the future of the NHS and how it can survive in a post-Covid world. 

In a series of articles we will analyse the situation across the east of England.

We would love to hear from you about your experiences of getting treatment and working in the health service, both good and bad, during the last 18 months.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
  2. 2 Edmundson ruled out of opener as Cook discusses 'four, five or six' more transfers
  3. 3 Swimmers report sickness symptoms after dip in Suffolk river
  1. 4 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery 
  2. 5 Suffolk enjoys warehousing boom as more businesses flock to region
  3. 6 Why Ipswich Town's American owners won't be making first visit for Morecambe clash
  4. 7 The Town players who have improved their stock in pre-season
  5. 8 New plans for village cafe, shop and business units divide opinion
  6. 9 WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay

You can get in touch with us by filling out the form below, and one of our reporters will follow up your submission.

Information will be shared with our Norfolk reporter Joel Adams and Suffolk journalist Emily Townsend. 

We look forward to hearing about your experiences.

- Read more stories from the Archant Investigations Unit via our Facebook page

Investigations
Norfolk
Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Oaks Primary School, Ipswich

Education News | Updated

Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture...

Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
The Tavern, a community pub in Elmswell, has had a relaunch new leaseholders, Chris and Sarah Mapey, took it on.

'Never seen anything like it' - community pulls together to revamp pub

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus