Nic feels 'more alive' after losing 12 stone

Nic Watkins before and after the transformation - Credit: Own archives

A Stowmarket man has shared how losing 12 stone has allowed him to feel "more alive" and enjoy playing with his grandkids.

Nic Watkins, 54, started his weight loss journey during lockdown, taking long walks around the town.

At the end of September 2021, Mr Watkins joined his local Slimming World group and since then he lost eight and a half stone.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the 54-year-old has lost 12 stone.

He said: ”I was at a point that I was feeling very, very heavy. It wasn’t good for my health and I couldn’t play with my grandkids anymore.

“I wanted to take care of my health to be there for them.

“I was gradually losing weight doing my steps, but it wasn’t enough. My doctor referred me to Slimming World.

“It wasn’t the easiest decision as a male, as you’d think places like that are only for women.

“I felt a bit uncomfortable joining, but after the first day, I realised it was the best decision I'd ever made.

Nic Watkins before the transformation - Credit: Own archives

“My only regret is I kept putting off the decision to start.”

The man from Stowmarket said that his weight “just started to fall off each week”.

Mr Watkins said that losing weight also positively influenced his mental health.

He added: “I know what I should eat to stay healthy. I probably eat more than I used to, but obviously the right food. I got trained on how to eat properly.

“I enjoy eating more food such as fruit, omelettes, chillis and curries but all with some healthier adjustments, and I'm never hungry.

“I have also reduced my diabetes medication, and it looks like I'll be stopping taking it at all because it’s no longer needed.”

Nic Watkins after losing 12 stone - Credit: Own archives

Mr Watkins also joined the gym, exercising on the treadmill, doing spin biking and lifting weights.

Zia Hull who runs two weight loss groups in Stowmarket said: “Nic has been a brilliant member in the group.

“He has inspired so many people in our group, and I’m very proud of all he has achieved."

