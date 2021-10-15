News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hospital chief steps up to lead 12 to 15 vaccine programme

Clarissa Place

Published: 12:16 PM October 15, 2021   
Nick Hulme

Nick Hulme has urged everyone to continue playing their part in the struggle against covid. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk hospital boss will lead the national vaccine effort for 12 to 15-year-olds. 

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, has been confirmed by NHS England as its lead for the next three months. 

The secondment takes place with immediate effect. 

Mr Hulme said: “I am delighted to be taking on this vital role and look forward to this new challenge.

“Ensuring the 12-15 year olds across the country are offered the vaccination as soon as possible is a key priority for the NHS.”

He will support Professor Sir Keith Willett, the senior responsible officer for the overall vaccine programme.

ESNEFT’s deputy CEO Neill Moloney will act into the Chief Executive position while Nick is on secondment.

