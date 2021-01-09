'Stay at home this weekend' - hospital chief's plea as Covid rates soar
- Credit: Archant
"If you break the rules you’re putting lives at risk" - that is the stark warning from the boss of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals ahead of the first weekend of the latest national lockdown.
Nick Hulme - chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospitals - has already warned that the number of Covid patients is three times what it was at the peak of the pandemic's first wave.
There are currently 430 patients battling coronavirus in the hospitals, compared to the 143 recorded across both sites at the peak of the first wave.
In a Tweet on Saturday morning, Mr Hulme said: "Please stay at home this weekend.
"Please don’t underestimate the pressure on the whole of the NHS. You can help by simply doing nothing.
"Go out for some exercise but then please just go home and stay there! If you break the rules you’re putting lives at risk."
Coronavirus infection rates are continuing to soar across Suffolk and north Essex - after more than 11,000 people tested positive over seven days.
All areas of the region saw rises over the week to January 4, with 4,049 cases being confirmed in Suffolk, according to the latest government data. In north Essex, 6,988 cases were recorded.
