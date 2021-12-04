Omicron cases over 100 in England
- Credit: Archant
A further 75 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been identified in England in 24 hours.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the total number of cases stands at 104, but has not reported a case in Suffolk.
This comes after one case of the Omicron variant was discovered in both Norfolk and South Cambridgeshire last week.
North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has said he is "not concerned" about the single case that was detected in Norfolk.
However, people in Suffolk are being told by health bosses they "shouldn't panic" but it is "inevitable" that the variant will spread to Suffolk - which is no longer a Enhanced Response Area .
Stuart Keeble, director of Public Health at Suffolk County Council said: "With lower case numbers, we are in a stronger position than the reality we faced over a month ago.
"This means that we can end our time as an Enhanced Response Area.
“However, there will inevitably be community transmission of Omicron in Suffolk.
“We shouldn’t panic. Viruses mutate and we will face more in the future. We know what to do - get fully vaccinated as soon as possible. That includes your booster jab when you get invited.”
It is understood that all cases are currently under investigation and more details about where there cases are located geographically will be available in due course.