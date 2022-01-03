Further improvements needed at Saxmundham dementia care home

Norwood House in Saxmundham has received a requires improvement rating by the CQC. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Kiwis

Inspectors have reported that further improvements are still needed at a Saxmundham care home for people living with dementia.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Norwood House as 'requires improvement' at every inspection since April 2016 and again during its recent inspection in October 2021.

Although improvements were identified - particularly in regard to responsiveness to patient needs and care planning - further work was needed in areas of leadership, safety and effectiveness of service.

The unannounced inspection was conducted over three dates in October and involved speaking to residents and relatives of those receiving care.

The CQC noted that "risks were not always managed consistently or effectively" and that not all guidance to prevent the spread of Covid-19 was adhered to in a published report in December.

The testing regime for staff was not aligned with government recommendations but following the inspection was changed to meet guidance.

The report said hand soap was not available in resident bedrooms, apparently because of risk of ingestion, although this policy was later confirmed to be under review.

But praise was given to the increased opportunities for residents to engage in social activities, the meals, which "looked appetising", and the attention given by staff to help residents live as independently as they were able.

Staffing and recruitment was also not highlighted as a big issue; shortfalls were not covered by agency staff, rather from within the staff team.