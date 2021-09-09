News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Number of people in hospital with Covid-19 increases

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:03 PM September 9, 2021   
ESNEFT sign

There has been an increase in the number of people in hospital with Covid in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in Suffolk has increased - as people are still being encouraged to wear masks. 

Four people have died from Covid-19 in Suffolk and Essex this week - three people in Ipswich and Colchester, and one at the West Suffolk Hospital.

New data has shown that there were 55 patients confirmed to have coronavirus at Ipswich Hospital and Colchester Hospital, both of which are run by the East Suffolk and North East Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), as of Tuesday, September 7 - an increase of 21.2% compared to the previous seven days. 

Currently six of these patients are getting assistance from a medical ventilator to help them breathe.  

West Suffolk Hospital is currently caring for 16 people with coronavirus with three of those patients needing a medical ventilator.

This comes after all Suffolk districts have reported a rise in Covid infection rates with West Suffolk's seven-day infection rate ranked the highest in the county. 


Coronavirus
Ipswich Hospital
West Suffolk Hospital
Suffolk

