'This is the best job ever' - nursery nurse recognised for 48 years of service

Marion Rolph (left) has been recognised for 48 years of service to the NHS. She is pictured here with neonatal unit manager Karen Ranson. - Credit: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

A neonatal nurse specialising in breastfeeding care has been recognised for 48 years of service to the NHS.

Nursery nurse Marion Rolph started at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in 1974, meaning she has recently achieved her 45 year long-service badge.

Determined to reach 50 years, Marion said: "This is the best job ever and the West Suffolk Hospital is lovely to work for. We have a small unit here and its a great team - I genuinely enjoy going to work."

After training as a nursery nurse, Marion worked in children's homes until 1974.

She then joined the maternity service at what was then Newmarket General Hospital and moved to the West Suffolk Hospital neonatal unit 18 years later.

Marion specialises in supporting mothers whose babies are being cared for in the neonatal unit to breastfeed.

She said: "Our babies can be premature or have some other issue that means they need extra care.

"We make sure even tiny babies have skin-to-skin contact with their mothers, and if they need to be tube-fed at first, we express their mothers milk right from the word go, to get them used to the taste, smell and feel of their mother."

Marion is a familiar face in her hometown of Newmarket, having looked after so many babies of local families.

She lives with her husband Ian and has a daughter, two sons and two grandchildren.

Marion added: "People often come up to me and say they remember me from when they had their baby."

Manager of the neonatal unit Karen Ranson said: "Marion has been part of the neonatal team for many years and has supported hundreds of families during this time in lots of ways.

"Her patience and skill at supporting mothers breastfeeding makes her stand out. Marion's love of her job is clear for all to see, as is the fondness of parents for her.

"I can only liken her to a warm blanket and I think that's how she makes parents feel - warm, safe and secure. Marion is a great asset to our babies, their families and to the neonatal unit."