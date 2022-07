A red weather warning has been put in place for Suffolk as extreme temperatures expected - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Older people need to take particular care in the hot weather, a Suffolk charity has said, as the county is issued its first ever ‘red’ warning for extreme heat.

Jo Reeder is the CEO of Communities Together East Anglia (CTEA), a Stowmarket-based charity which provides community services, including the Later Life Community, a telephone support service for those over 65.

The NHS has said that those aged over 75 are particularly vulnerable during heatwaves.

Jo said: “Over the next few days, we would urge everyone to look out for their older friends, neighbours and family, and just make sure that they have contact numbers to hand if there are concerns, that they are keeping hydrated, and that they are being ‘checked on’ at regular intervals during the day.”

Jo Reeder is the Chief Executive of charity Communities Together East Anglia. - Credit: David Vincent

CTEA has issued the following advice to help keep elderly friends, family or neighbours safe:

Call at regular intervals during the day – if there is no answer, try and visit, and if you have concerns, always call the emergency services

Make sure that there are plenty of cold drinks available, and that if they mobility challenges, they can reach refreshment

Make sure that there is food in the house, and any pets have plenty of water and adequate food

If a family member or friend is living with memory concerns, make sure that they remember to drink regularly and to stay inside, out of the sun

For the Later Life Community, open 7 days a week 10am - 2pm, call: 01284 334516