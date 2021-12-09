Second Omicron case confirmed, but figures 'vast underestimate' of spread

A second case of the Omicron strain of coronavirus has been confirmed in Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A second case of the Omicron variant has been discovered in Suffolk, but the county's public health boss said these figures are a "vast underestimate" of the strain's true spread.

Stuart Keeble, director of Public Health Suffolk, said there are now around 31 suspected cases of the strain in the county.

However, speaking on BBC Radio Suffolk, Mr Keeble said these figures were likely to be much lower than the strain's true spread.

"What I would say is these are likely to be quite a vast underestimate," he said.

"At the moment we know we have two confirmed cases of Omicron and about 31 suspected.

"The way that we pick up on a different variant is by doing further analysis of our results.

"You do a swab and it goes for a PCR test and to find out ultimately if it's Omicron it goes on to have further sequencing to understand if it's that particular variant."

Mr Keeble had previously said: “This is a new variant and clearly it has got people concerned, but we shouldn’t be panicking.

“The fact is viruses mutate and that is what they do.

“We mustn’t be surprised that we will see the spread of the Omicron variant in Suffolk."

It comes as the prime minister announced the government's Covid Plan B would be put in place to slow the spread of the variant.