There is just one GP per 2,000 people in some parts of Suffolk, new data reveals.

According to a study from the Nuffield Trust think tank, GPs from NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) care for 2,030 patients each in comparison to GPs from NHS West Suffolk CCG who are each responsible for 1,593.

At the highest end of the scale, in some parts of the country one GP can care for up to 2,500 patients.

GPs from NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG care for an average of 2,030 patients each, which equates to 49.3 GPs for every 100,000 people.

Other parts of the country have even fewer doctors. In Portsmouth, there are 39.5 GPs caring for every 100,000 people in the region.

Senior fellow at the Nuffield Trust Billy Palmer said: "These disparities mean people in some areas are less able to access their family doctor than people elsewhere.

"In an NHS founded on the principle of equal treatment, such stark differences represent a serious failing."

GPs from NHS West Suffolk CCG are responsible for 1,593 patients each, which equates to 62.8 GPs for every 100,000 people.

The highest number of GPs in the country is in the Wirral, where there are 80.7 GPs caring for every 100,000 people in the region.

A spokesman for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk and NHS West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups said: "We know how hard all the staff at GP practices are working for their patients during this incredibly busy time and we thank them for all they are doing.

"There is a wide team of health care professionals working at many surgeries, not only GPs, but also physiotherapists, pharmacists, nurses and physician associates, enabling people to access the most appropriate care for their needs.

"Our GP practices are an important part of the community and deliver high-quality services to patients.

"We will continue to support them in looking after people's health and wellbeing."