One-pound premature baby Dolly-Rose cared for at West Suffolk Hospital

Baby Dolly-Rose was born prematurely at 26 weeks and weighed just 1lb 4oz. - Credit: My WiSH Charity

A one-pound premature baby has been cared for at West Suffolk Hospital after she was born three months early.

Baby Dolly-Rose was born prematurely in April at 26 weeks and weighed just 1lb 4oz.

Leading up to the birth of her daughter, Dolly-Rose's mother Karly Murkin suffered from pre-eclampsia which caused her to haemorrhage.

Karly had to have an emergency caesarean delivery at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, and was transferred to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds five weeks later.

She praised the staff for the care she received in the eight weeks she stayed there, saying: "When we were transferred to the West Suffolk, they were wonderful.

"They got Dolly-Rose ready for home and they made it feel homely for us. They put her on a breathing machine and gradually got her off of that and into some kind of normality."

Now nearing five months old, Dolly-Rose weighs 8lbs 11oz and is doing well thanks to the care of the West Suffolk Hospital staff.

Karly and her partner Kyle Overy decided to host a fundraiser for My WiSH Charity, which enhances the care of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust patients.

The Sedge Fen couple organised a car show on the field at the back of their property on Dolly-Rose's due date - Sunday, July 17.

More than 200 people, including family and friends, attended the event which featured an array of 63 vehicles.

They also held a barbecue to boost funds and raised a total of £1,204 for the neo-natal unit at West Suffolk Hospital.

Karly and Kyle had initially intended to raise £500, but were thrilled to learn they had doubled that amount on the day.

Karly added: "[West Suffolk] were brilliant with her and we were delighted to have raised the money for the unit."

Tanya Fifield, fundraising officer for My WiSH Charity, said: "Karly was so passionate about raising money for the neo-natal unit due to the care Dolly-Rose received from the amazing team.

"She smashed her target and we are delighted for her and Kyle that they had such a successful event. Karly is eager to do more and we are excited to see what she does next."