Published: 4:47 PM January 18, 2021

Put your questions about Covid-19 and vaccination at a virtual event this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A virtual community event is being held on Thursday, January 21, to allow people in East Anglia to put their questions about the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination.

Suffolk and North East Essex Covid-19 Vaccination Service is organising the online event, which will see questions being answered by a panel of experts from local health and care services and community leaders.

Organisers say they will also be giving local updates on the pandemic and how the vaccination process is being rolled out in the region. People from all of Suffolk and Essex postcodes CO1-CO16 can take part.

The event website says: "We want to hear your questions about the vaccination and any issues you may wish to raise relating to matters such as ingredients, side effects and how to obtain the vaccines.

"While this event is open to everyone, it is particularly aimed at ‘seldom heard’ groups and those people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities."

The expert panel will include executive lead with Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System Dr Ed Garratt, Suffolk County Council director of public health Stuart Keeble, Ipswich GP Dr Juno Jesuthasan; local community leader Gulshan Kayembe, business and operations director at Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality Phanuel Mutumbur, CEO of Healthwatch Suffolk Andy Yacoub and North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group chair Dr Hasan Chowhan.

The event will be hosted on Microsoft Teams from 6-7.30pm. You don't need to book in advance and can join by visiting the website.



