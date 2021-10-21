News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Number of people in hospital with Covid increases with two deaths recorded

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:56 PM October 21, 2021   
Ipswich and Colchester hospitals have no front line staff refusing to have a Covid vaccine.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Suffolk is rising - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in Suffolk has increased - with people being advised to get their Covid booster jab. 

New data has shown 57 people went into Ipswich and Colchester Hospital, both of which are run by the East Suffolk and North East Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), with the virus between October 11 and October 17 which shows an increase of 90% when compared to the previous seven days. 

The data also shows that 13 of those patients need to use mechanical ventilator to assist them with their breathing. 

In West Suffolk 22 people were admitted to the Bury St Edmunds hospital with the virus between October 11 and October 17 which is an increase of 37.5% when compared with the week before. 

Three patients in West Suffolk are currently getting assistance from a mechanical ventilator to help with breathing. 

You may also want to watch:

Two people have died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19 between October 15 and October 21 at West Suffolk Hospital which shows an increase of 100% when compared to the previous week. 

ESNEFT have not reported any deaths.


Most Read

  1. 1 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
  2. 2 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
  3. 3 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
  1. 4 Two Suffolk homes 30 miles apart struck by lightning
  2. 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Villa set to recall Barry in January
  3. 6 Additional measures including face masks to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools
  4. 7 Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast
  5. 8 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  6. 9 Mike Bacon: Starting to walk the walk, I'm liking the way we move
  7. 10 'We were shamed'... Pompey boss Cowley offers no excuses
Coronavirus
West Suffolk Hospital
Ipswich Hospital
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A roundabout off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been flooded

A14 | Updated

Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
David Grimwood at the hotplate at The Froize in Chillesford

The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Macauley Bonne celebrates his goal against Portsmouth in the first half

Portsmouth vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Gerry the scotsman with Chateau Le LeLande owner Stephanie Jarvis who appears on Escape to the Chateau DIY

TV

Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star

Timothy Bradford

person