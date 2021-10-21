Number of people in hospital with Covid increases with two deaths recorded

Published: 6:56 PM October 21, 2021

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in Suffolk has increased - with people being advised to get their Covid booster jab.

New data has shown 57 people went into Ipswich and Colchester Hospital, both of which are run by the East Suffolk and North East Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), with the virus between October 11 and October 17 which shows an increase of 90% when compared to the previous seven days.

The data also shows that 13 of those patients need to use mechanical ventilator to assist them with their breathing.

In West Suffolk 22 people were admitted to the Bury St Edmunds hospital with the virus between October 11 and October 17 which is an increase of 37.5% when compared with the week before.

Three patients in West Suffolk are currently getting assistance from a mechanical ventilator to help with breathing.

Two people have died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19 between October 15 and October 21 at West Suffolk Hospital which shows an increase of 100% when compared to the previous week.

ESNEFT have not reported any deaths.



