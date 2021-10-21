Number of people in hospital with Covid increases with two deaths recorded
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in Suffolk has increased - with people being advised to get their Covid booster jab.
New data has shown 57 people went into Ipswich and Colchester Hospital, both of which are run by the East Suffolk and North East Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), with the virus between October 11 and October 17 which shows an increase of 90% when compared to the previous seven days.
The data also shows that 13 of those patients need to use mechanical ventilator to assist them with their breathing.
In West Suffolk 22 people were admitted to the Bury St Edmunds hospital with the virus between October 11 and October 17 which is an increase of 37.5% when compared with the week before.
Three patients in West Suffolk are currently getting assistance from a mechanical ventilator to help with breathing.
You may also want to watch:
Two people have died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19 between October 15 and October 21 at West Suffolk Hospital which shows an increase of 100% when compared to the previous week.
ESNEFT have not reported any deaths.
Most Read
- 1 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
- 2 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
- 3 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
- 4 Two Suffolk homes 30 miles apart struck by lightning
- 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Villa set to recall Barry in January
- 6 Additional measures including face masks to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools
- 7 Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast
- 8 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
- 9 Mike Bacon: Starting to walk the walk, I'm liking the way we move
- 10 'We were shamed'... Pompey boss Cowley offers no excuses