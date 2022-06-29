Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run passing through Suffolk this weekend

An event which sees more than 100 decorated tractors winding their way through Norfolk and north Suffolk is taking place this weekend. - Credit: Jonathan Slack

The Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run was established in 2004 and, over the last 18 years, has raised £812,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The 2022 event is taking place on Sunday, July 2 and will start at 11.30am on Thorpe Abbotts Airfield.

The convoy will pass through Upper Weybread in North Suffolk shortly before it stops for lunch in Redenhall at 1pm.

Each year, money is raised by the ladies who take part in the event and collected from the thousands of supporters who line the route.

Over £20,000 has been raised by this year's event so far and donations usually continue to pour in after the event as fundraising activities take place all year round.

British Empire Medal winner Annie Chapman is the organiser of the Tractor Road Run and, this year, has set her sights on a new challenge.

She is hoping to produce a book charting the rise of the event and sharing the stories of the people who help make it happen, including tractor drivers, marshals, sponsors and supporters.

Organiser Annie Chapman said: "It's about more than just money. We have always said and believed that.

"Behind every Pink Lady is a story. It may have everything to do with breast caner or nothing at all, but, whatever the motives, they have been strong enough to create a unique, emotional, special and enduring phenomenon."

Ms Chapman added: "Over the last 18 years, I have had the privilege of knowing those Pink Ladies who have suffered breast cancer. Many have survived, some have not. Their stories will always be with me.

"But there are stories I don't know and I hope that, by bringing them together in a book we can capture and share with others the indefinable magic of the Ladies' Tractor Road Run. I am looking for the fun, the friendship, the crazy as well as the serious."

This year, the Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run is hoping to break the £1 million mark in raising money for Cancer Research UK's Breast Cancer Appeal.