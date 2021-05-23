Could the 'Primark effect' convince more Suffolk women to try reusable period pants?

Published: 8:04 PM May 23, 2021

Becky Brabbin-Guterres has started up Beben & Balba whilst furloughed from her day job - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Earlier this month fashion giant Primark started selling reusable period pants and one Suffolk mum believes this is a big step forward in convincing more women to use eco-friendly sanitary products.

Becky Brabbin-Gueterres, 32, who lives in Metfield on the Suffolk-Norfolk border was put on furlough from her job in the music industry at the start of the first lockdown.

With lots of extra time on her hands the mum-of-two took up sewing and "fell in love", discovering a talent for making reusable sanitary pads.

She started making the products after being furloughed from her job - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With support and encouragement from her friends and family she decided to start up a business Beben and Balba Designs, which is named after her children Eben, six, and Alba, three.

She said: "One of the things I really like about sewing at home is I can be present for my children and it is important I talk to my daughter and my son and about the pads and what I am doing."

She designs and makes the reusable sanitary pads herself - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She is now selling her reusable pads - and educating women about the environmental impact disposable sanitary products can have.

"I want to help people on this eco- journey because it can be daunting and it can be tough," she said.

"Don't be scared of trying something new, it isn't an either or situation.

The mum-of-two has put her talents to good use throughout Covid - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I have friends that only have a few reusable pads and if they are clean they will use those and if not then they will use disposables.

"There is nothing wrong with starting off small."

Mrs Brabbin-Gueterres believes Primark selling reusable period pants is a "massive step" for the reusable sanitary products industry.

She added: "Having period products on display will get people talking about them."

Becky Brabbin-Guterres with her husband Liam Brabbin, son Eban and daughter Alba - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I have had a lot of people reach out to me with completely innocent questions, I actually think it is quite surprising how many women are nervous to talk about periods."

When it comes to Beben and Balba Designs, she added: "If I don't have what you want I am more than happy to recommend somebody else, because at the end of the day I am not just trying to make a business.

"I am always happy to try and answer any questions about periods, even if you don't intend to buy anything."

Over the coming weeks there will be a competition on the Beben and Balba Designs Facebook page, which will raise money for the Bliss premature babies charity.

