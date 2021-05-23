Could the 'Primark effect' convince more Suffolk women to try reusable period pants?
Credit: Sonya Duncan
Earlier this month fashion giant Primark started selling reusable period pants and one Suffolk mum believes this is a big step forward in convincing more women to use eco-friendly sanitary products.
Becky Brabbin-Gueterres, 32, who lives in Metfield on the Suffolk-Norfolk border was put on furlough from her job in the music industry at the start of the first lockdown.
With lots of extra time on her hands the mum-of-two took up sewing and "fell in love", discovering a talent for making reusable sanitary pads.
With support and encouragement from her friends and family she decided to start up a business Beben and Balba Designs, which is named after her children Eben, six, and Alba, three.
She said: "One of the things I really like about sewing at home is I can be present for my children and it is important I talk to my daughter and my son and about the pads and what I am doing."
She is now selling her reusable pads - and educating women about the environmental impact disposable sanitary products can have.
"I want to help people on this eco- journey because it can be daunting and it can be tough," she said.
"Don't be scared of trying something new, it isn't an either or situation.
"I have friends that only have a few reusable pads and if they are clean they will use those and if not then they will use disposables.
"There is nothing wrong with starting off small."
Mrs Brabbin-Gueterres believes Primark selling reusable period pants is a "massive step" for the reusable sanitary products industry.
She added: "Having period products on display will get people talking about them."
"I have had a lot of people reach out to me with completely innocent questions, I actually think it is quite surprising how many women are nervous to talk about periods."
When it comes to Beben and Balba Designs, she added: "If I don't have what you want I am more than happy to recommend somebody else, because at the end of the day I am not just trying to make a business.
"I am always happy to try and answer any questions about periods, even if you don't intend to buy anything."
Over the coming weeks there will be a competition on the Beben and Balba Designs Facebook page, which will raise money for the Bliss premature babies charity.
You can also get in touch with Rebecca Brabbin-Guterres via her website.